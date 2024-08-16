NOVA Acquires UGE International

NOVA Infrastructure has completed its purchase of UGE International, a community solar and battery storage business.

UGE is a solar operator and developer of rooftop and ground mount commercial, industrial and community solar energy solutions. It develops, builds, finances, owns and operates solar and battery storage projects in New York, New Jersey, Maine, California, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The company currently has a portfolio of 12 operating and 81 advanced backlog projects in 11 states.

“NOVA committed acquisition capital as well as growth capital to support the expansion of the UGE platform and installed megawatts,” says Allison Kingsley, co-Founder and partner at NOVA.

“We are grateful to the Company’s shareholders for their support of NOVA’s acquisition of UGE and we thank the highly experienced team for their stewardship of the business. We look forward to growing the company in partnership with UGE and for the benefit of valued UGE customers and NOVA investors.”

NOVA was advised in this transaction by Blank Rome and Bennett Jones. UGE was advised by Mintz and CP.