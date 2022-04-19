Novis Renewables Begins Commercial Operations on Three NY Solar Farms

Novis Renewables Holdings LLC has added 22.5 MW of new solar capacity with its North Eagle Village (Manlius, N.Y.), Green Lakes (Manlius, N.Y.) and Judd Rd (Whitestown, N.Y.) plants reaching commercial operations.

The company is the U.S.-based partnership for the development of solar, onshore wind and storage between Falck Renewables North America Inc. and Eni New Energy US Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Plenitude.

Each 7.5 MW solar project is expected to produce around 9 GWh of clean electricity annually. All projects have been conceived with a strong community engagement approach. For the first 25 years of operation, revenues from the three projects will be generated and contracted via the Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) community solar program, which allows commercial and residential subscribers to utilize bill credits generated by the project. These bill credits are allocated towards subscribers’ electricity bill, typically lowering monthly electricity costs by around 10%.

In addition to revenue generated from the VDER program, North Eagle Village, Green Lakes and Judd Rd will also receive cash incentives from two New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) programs, NY-Sun and Community Credit. At the end of the 25-year VDER program, all projects will earn revenue via merchant sale of energy, capacity and renewable energy certificates (RECs).