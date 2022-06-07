NTE Introduces Vitis Platform with 500 MW Renewable Energy Development Portfolio

NTE Energy has launched Vitis Energy as a new clean energy platform. Headquartered in Florida, it will develop electric generation facilities throughout North America, working on full lifecycle project development from initial market and site evaluations and permitting to financing, construction and operation.

NTE Energy, which develops, constructs and operates natural gas-powered electric generating facilities, announced last year that it had more than 4 GW of clean energy development pipeline which includes solar, battery energy storage and other renewable systems.

“This is just the latest step in our company’s evolution,” says CEO Stephanie Clarkson. “The new platform reflects our expanded focus from ‘natural, trusted and efficient’ generation projects to include the renewable energy pipeline. Together, our development portfolio and leadership team will help many more achieve their clean energy goals.”

Vitis has a large, diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects under development across the country. The initial 500 MW portfolio will benefit from an investment from Sunflower Sustainable Investments, a listed Israeli clean energy company.

Kristi Miller, vice president of development, is heading up the company’s development efforts. Her background includes development of renewable and conventional generating plants, commercial origination, and management of major power projects. Previously, Miller held leadership positions at Duke Energy, where she managed complex interconnection projects and oversaw the solar and distributed generation queue.

“Vitis has built part of its renewable energy pipeline on strong relationships created in the East Region,” Miller said. “We are currently focused on extending our reach to additional locations throughout the US.”

Kyle Wilbur, vice president of commercial and clean energy, is overseeing clean energy business development. He joined the company from Atlantic Power Corp., where he served as vice president of commercial development and was responsible for all new power generation asset acquisitions. Wilbur previously served as solar development director for ENGIE North America and as managing partner of the energy practice for Brownfields Development.

Michael Trobaugh, vice president of commercial, is leading the company’s origination efforts. His background includes executing long-term power purchase agreements and implementing creative energy solutions for municipalities, cooperatives and corporate customers across the U.S. markets. Previously, Trobaugh held leadership positions at The Energy Authority, where he was responsible for managing energy portfolio risk for municipalities throughout the country.

“This allows us to align our organization with the clean energy goals of our customers across the U.S. markets,” Trobaugh concludes.