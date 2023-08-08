Nucor and NextEra Energy PPA Bolsters Kentucky Solar Project

Nucor Corp., a North Carolina-based manufacturer of steel and steel products, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 250 MW of renewable energy from Sebree Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC.

Sebree Solar is a two-phase solar project in Henderson County, Ky., which will have a capacity of up to 400 MW of energy. The project’s first phase – Sebree Solar I – is set to begin construction in fall 2023.

“Nucor’s success in Kentucky has grown significantly in recent years, with major new investments and jobs helping to expand the reach of its steel products,” says Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “I look forward to Nucor’s continued success here and am happy to welcome NextEra Energy Resources to the commonwealth for what we hope will be another long and prosperous relationship.”

The steel for Sebree Solar I will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Ky. The Kentucky-produced steel will be used for the racking system which supports the project’s solar panels.

Sebree Solar I is anticipated to begin commercial operation in December 2025. Over its 30-year lifespan, it will contribute approximately $20 million in additional tax revenue to Henderson County, which can be used for roads, schools, and other public services.

“The agreement between NextEra Energy Resources and Nucor brings together two great corporate citizens in what promises to be a connection that will benefit this region and the commonwealth,” says Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne.

“The construction of Sebree will lead to substantial orders for Nucor’s Ghent facility and millions of megawatt hours of Kentucky-generated solar energy added to our electricity grid,” Osborne adds. “I appreciate the leadership that made this deal possible and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for generations.”