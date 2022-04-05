NuQuest Acquires Three Solar Development Projects in Louisiana and Mississippi

NuQuest Energy LLC has secured three utility-scale solar development projects totaling 390 MW in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“After several months of advanced analytical analyses of the electrical grids in both Louisiana and Mississippi, we’re excited to have secured our foundational projects with large developmental capacity,” says Alex Guitart, NuQuest’s co-founder. “We look forward to advancing these projects and to generate value for all parties in our local community.”

Guitart is joined by industry executives Denis Taylor and Bob Rosamond, co-founders and partners at Audubon Companies LLC, as well as Kirk Barrell, founder and president of Barrell Energy Inc. and Amelia Resources LLC.

“NuQuest Energy has quickly secured excellent sites for utility-scale solar in our two target states,” comments Rosamond. “These sites build a great foundation for our progressing plans of a one GW portfolio.”

“Our technology-focused approach has enabled us to select and secure sites with high probabilities of reaching operational status,” states Barrell. The company has built a proprietary site-selection system, TerraVolt, which integrates electric grid analyses, GIS and advanced analytics. “Our proprietary technological system leverages decades of mapping and analytics experience to pinpoint high-quality locations for renewables development.”