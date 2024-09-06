NuQuest Energy Submits 800MW to MISO Queue

NuQuest Energy has announced that the company’s 800 MW portfolio of originated solar and wind projects was submitted to the April MISO queue, building on its track record of 1 GW portfolio submitted in the 2022 MISO queue.

The company has extended its origination efforts to the ERCOT and SERC markets where it is developing a pipeline of hybrid solar and standalone energy storage projects for its next round of projects.

NuQuest Energy attributes its Terravolt site intelligence and assessment system with achieving these milestones.

“We are very excited about our work in the ERCOT market where we are pursuing over a gigawatt of standalone battery energy storage and solar hybrid projects,” says Andrew Makee, NuQuest’s vice president of Development.

“Our leadership team’s background and experience in the oil and gas industry uniquely position us to navigate the competitive ERCOT landscape.”