NYPA Creates and Fills New Renewable Project Development Role

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has named Vennela Yadhati vice president of renewable project development, tasked with leading the drafting of a 2025 strategic plan to identify NYPA actions and priorities for building more renewable resources and support decarbonizing New York state’s electric grid.

This new senior leadership role delivers upon NYPA’s expanded authority to develop, own and operate renewable energy generating projects to assist the state in advancing its clean energy targets.

Yadhati will lead a team under the direction of Phil Toia, president, NYPA development, who is charged with helping NYPA achieve goals for large-scale renewables and utility-scale storage projects as well as expanding transmission systems to support this growth.

Yadhati first joined NYPA in 2018 as a manager in distributed energy resources, supporting and executing renewable project contracts and identifying new markets and business models to expand NYPA’s service offerings to better support the state’s and NYPA customers’ clean energy goals. She spent the past two years at Orsted, where she was a senior manager of commercial strategy and business development.