NYPA Issues RFQ on Renewable Development Opportunities in New York 

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to pre-qualify eligible development companies and investors to collaborate with NYPA on the development of renewable energy generating projects, including PV, wind, battery storage and related transmission.

The authority expects these pre-qualifications to last up to five years. It also anticipates inviting qualified respondents to this RFQ to respond to future RFPs or other procurement offerings.

RFQ responses are due April 9. NYPA expects to inform respondents on their decision by the end of May.

“The Power Authority is taking significant steps to move the development of renewable power generation forward in New York State,” says Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA president and CEO. “We expect responses to this RFQ to facilitate the creation of a stable of pre-qualified firms that NYPA can collaborate with quickly to scale renewable generation and advance the State’s nation-leading clean energy goals.”