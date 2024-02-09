NYPA Seeks Developers for 5.2 MW SUNY Oneonta Solar Project

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is seeking developers for a 5.2 MW PV project on two separate parcels at SUNY Oneonta, while also inviting vendors to propose a BESS to operate in parallel with the array.

“The power authority is assisting its customers throughout New York State in incorporating distributed renewable and clean energy solutions to their energy systems,” says Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA’s president and CEO. “This project with SUNY Oneonta shows how we are leading collaborations on distributed energy resources such as solar and storage to make the transition to clean energy as smooth as possible.”

NYPA is requesting proposals from developers to design, develop, construct, install, finance, own, operate and maintain PV systems for the school. Submissions are encouraged to incorporate BESS where possible.

The authority’s preliminary feasibility assessment identified two appropriate sites. The first would host a 3 MW ground-mounted system on 60 acres about a mile from the college. The second site would have a 2.2 MW ground-mounted system on a 7.5-acre parcel accessible from nearby.

Developers are invited to participate in a walk-through at the site on Feb. 12. Proposals are due March 5.