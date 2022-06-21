NYSERDA Awards Three Utility-Scale Solar Projects to CS Energy

CS Energy has been awarded three utility-scale solar projects from the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) under its fifth annual Renewable Energy Standard request for proposals.

As proposed, and once operational, these projects would deliver 270 MW AC / 365 MW DC of new renewable energy generation capacity to the state. Construction is planned to begin in 2025 and will be completed in 2026. These projects will generate over 500,000 MWh of renewable energy per year for New York ratepayers.

“As the first company to successfully develop and construct large scale solar in upstate New York, we are proud to continue playing a leading role in the deployment of NYSERDA’s large-scale renewables program,” says Eric Millard, chief commercial officer at CS Energy. “Our personalized approach and hands-on experience collaborating with municipalities, state and local agencies, communities, local labor, and New York businesses sets us apart in helping New York achieve its renewable energy goals.”

“With the help of partners like CS Energy, New York is growing a pipeline of over 120 large-scale renewable projects that bring us closer to reaching our climate and clean energy goals while at the same time delivering cleaner air, new green jobs and local tax revenue to communities across the state,” comments Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “These newly awarded projects are another example of CS Energy’s ongoing commitment to investing in New York and help to build on the company’s successful completion of Branscomb Solar – the first utility-scale solar project outside Long Island – and more projects like it that will deliver clean power to the grid before the end of year.”

The three projects, among those selected from over 50 bidding facilities, are part of a competitive 22-project procurement portfolio. Each one of these CS Energy projects will deploy single-axis tracking technology and bifacial solar panels. Stern Solar is a 19.99 MW AC / 27 MW DC project in Schaghticoke in Rensselaer County. York Run Solar consists of a 90 MW AC / 122 MW DC solar farm in Busti and Kiantone, located in Chautauqua County.

Yellow Barn Solar is 160 MW AC / 216 MW DC project in Lansing and Groton in Tompkins County. CS Energy’s largest project is located less than 10 miles from the Cayuga coal plant, which was retired in 2019.