OCI Energy Sells Hillsboro Project to Hyundai Engineering

OCI Energy has sold the 260 MW solar Project Hillsboro to Hyundai Engineering, leading the two companies to enter into an MOU for future renewables development collaboration.

The project is currently under development in Hill County, in the ERCOT North load zone. Hyundai Engineering will undertake construction of the project and expects it to begin operating in 2027.

“We are thrilled to complete the sale of Project Hillsboro to Hyundai Engineering Co,” says Sabah Bayatli, president of OCI Energy.

“This transaction not only signifies an important step in our ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy in the U.S., it also serves as a platform for future collaboration between our respective companies. We look forward to working together on additional projects that support the electrical grid in the U.S. and contribute to a sustainable energy future.”