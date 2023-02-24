OCI Solar Power, Mitsui USA Joining Forces on Texas Projects

OCI Solar Power and Mitsui USA have signed an agreement to collaborate on utility-scale solar energy projects in Texas. Under the agreement, OCI Solar Power will develop the projects and offer them to Mitsui Tokyo for investment.

“With its parent company in Japan, Mitsui Tokyo is one of the largest general trading companies in the world that actively seeks to balance its energy resource portfolio. We are extremely excited to team up with this global leader to bring more solar power to the Lone Star State. When big companies go green and invest in cleaner, safer, more sustainable energy, everyone wins,” says Charles Kim, president and CEO of OCI Solar Power.

OCI Solar Power recently announced it has originated more than 3 GW of solar projects in operation, under construction, and in development across Texas. It also has operating solar projects in Georgia and New Jersey.