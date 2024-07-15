OCI Solar Power Rebrands to OCI Energy

OCI Solar Power, a pioneer in utility-scale solar project development in Texas, has rebranded to OCI Energy. This change marks a milestone in the company’s evolution, reflecting its expanded focus on the development of both large-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects.

“As OCI Energy, we are poised to continue our legacy of innovation and leadership in the energy sector,” says Sabah Bayatli, president of OCI Energy. “Our rebranding reflects our commitment to diversifying our offerings and advancing sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future.”

Headquartered in San Antonio since 2012, OCI Energy has been at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, becoming one of the first companies to develop utility-scale solar projects in Texas. Over the years, the company has built a robust portfolio of successful projects, earning a reputation for reliability and excellence. The company’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships with stakeholders, communities and industry leaders has been instrumental in driving forward its mission to promote sustainable energy practices.

The transition to OCI Energy signals more than just a name change; it embodies the company’s strategic expansion and ongoing excellence in the renewable energy landscape. OCI Energy remains dedicated to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future while continuing to excel in renewable energy development.