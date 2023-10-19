Ohio’s First Floating Solar Project Is in the Works

Solar developer D3Energy has partnered with water utility Del-Co Water and MSI Utilities to launch Ohio’s first floating solar project.

“Floating solar enabled us to move forward with a substantial solar installation without encumbering any of our valuable ground, which may be needed for future expansion,” says Glenn Marzluf, CEO of Del-Co Water. “We were also pleased with the possibility of reduced growth of algae related to sunlight reduction.”

In addition to floating solar, what sets this project apart is its multifaceted approach, combining both rooftop and carport installations to maximize energy output. The floating installation will utilize the Hydrelio floating system from Ciel & Terre. Ciel & Terre’s floating systems are deployed all over the world, with 1.5 GW of power already operational or in development.

Upon completion, this project will offset nearly 50% of Del-Co Water’s electricity consumption at its water plant, resulting in substantial cost savings. D3Energy partnered with Gardner Capital, a solar investor with over 100 MW under ownership, to own and operate the system, providing the power to Del-Co Water.

Construction is slated to commence next month, as materials have begun to arrive on-site, with full grid connection expected in late spring 2024.