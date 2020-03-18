Old Dominion, EDF Renewables Increase Portfolio of Solar Projects

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), a not-for-profit, member-owned power supply cooperative, and EDF Renewables North America are adding to a previously announced partnership to develop a portfolio of distributed solar projects across ODEC member service territories in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The 15 projects, expected to be in service in 2021, will generate more than 60 MW AC of local solar energy to ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

ODEC originally signed an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 for 30 MW AC of solar power on 10-12 prospective sites. The energy generated will be purchased by the cooperative at a fixed rate through power purchase agreements (PPA), thus providing energy cost surety for its members.

“ODEC is excited to add to our diverse supply of low-cost, clean energy through these solar projects,” says Marcus Harris, president and CEO of ODEC.

“Our cooperative is dedicated to expanding renewable energy generation as part of our on-going commitment to providing our member-owners with safe, affordable, reliable and sustainable power,” he adds.

EDF Renewables was chosen as ODEC’s partner through a competitive request for proposals (RFP) that was led and managed by National Renewables Cooperative Organization Inc. Under the agreement, EDF Renewables is responsible for the development of 15 sites, including all permitting requirements and approvals, as well as the design, engineering and commissioning of the solar projects.

Photo: Old Dominion Electric Cooperative’s landing page