ONE Debuts Aries Grid Battery Technology

Michigan-based Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE) has released Aries Grid, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery system that can serve as long-duration energy storage.

Leveraging ONE’s Aries transportation 79 kWh battery pack, Aries Grid will be offered in 2-, 3- and 6-MWh modular units that allow for system customization. The lithium-ion energy storage system uses an LFP cathode chemistry that is more durable and has double the lifetime energy throughput of the nickel, cobalt and manganese chemistries, which comprise most commercially available stationary energy storage systems in the U.S.

With discharge times ranging from four to 12 hours, Aries Grid can create a renewable microgrid that provides 24×7 firm capacity baseload to power factories, data centers and communities.

“Energy storage is the key to decarbonizing both mobility and the grid,” says Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and founder of ONE. “With Aries Grid, ONE is servicing a market demand for safer and more sustainable utility-scale energy storage solutions that are, for the first time, cost-competitive with fossil fuels, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.”