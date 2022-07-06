Onward Energy Acquires 11 Solar Energy Projects from Global Atlantic

Onward Energy has entered into a binding agreement to purchase 100% of the cash equity interests in a 1,171 MW operating solar portfolio from Global Atlantic Financial Group. The portfolio includes 11 projects in eight states. It will be the largest renewable investment in Onward Energy’s history, further expanding the company’s portfolio to over 6 GW of diverse power generation assets.

“We believe that this acquisition of high-quality solar assets is a strong fit with our existing portfolio, consistent with our view of the energy transition and complementary to our growth strategy,” says Steve Doyon, Onward Energy’s CEO. “Working with Global Atlantic and their exemplary team, we were able to sign the agreement quickly and seamlessly.”

“This portfolio is part of a diverse set of solar investments that we’re proud to have built over the past seven years, and we believe that Onward Energy will be an excellent steward of these assets,” comments Anup Agarwal, chief investment officer of Global Atlantic. “We were pleased to reach an agreement and are committed to building our presence in this space as global demand for clean power continues to rise.”

Onpeak Capital LLC served as financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor to Global Atlantic. Milbank LLP served as legal adviser to Onward. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.