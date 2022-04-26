Orbital Energy Group Names Robert Burns as OSS President

Orbital Energy Group Inc. has reorganized its solar division and named Robert Burns as president of its Orbital Solar Services (OSS) subsidiary. OSS is now a part of OEG’s telecom division, Gibson Technical Services (GTS). Mike McCracken, GTS’s CEO, will become CEO of both GTS and OSS. Long-term GTS executive, Jon Martin, will become president of GTS, while Scott Stokes, GTS’s chief technical officer, will assume that role for both GTS and OSS.

“We are proud to welcome Robert Burns to lead our renewable strategies. Robert is an incredibly accomplished executive with extensive construction and renewable sector experience, making him an ideal choice to lead this segment,” says Jim O’Neil, OEG’s vice chairman and CEO. “We believe that Robert’s expertise, coupled with Mike’s proven track record of success in delivering large projects on time and under budget will greatly enhance the efficiency and profitability of our Solar Division. We look forward to benefiting from Robert’s knowledge and leadership.”

Burns has more than 30 years construction expertise with a particular focus in the solar industry. He has extensive experience in all aspects of construction operations, pre- construction, budgetary controls for projects and segments, and business development for all sectors. Burns background includes more than 6 GW of solar renewable projects completed with continuous advancement in company grade level and compensation. He has managed a large assortment of construction projects from $500,000 to more than $130 million, with a track record of completing them safely, on time, and under budget.

“We are very pleased to welcome an experienced industry professional such as Robert Burns to the OEG/OSS team,” comments McCracken. “He brings considerable expertise in areas vital to OSS, particularly in the management of large, utility scale solar installations. He is a seasoned leader in the solar energy sector with an exceptional network and understanding of industry fundamentals.”

“I am delighted to join a progressive, growth-oriented company such as OSS,” says Burns. “I am looking forward to contributing to the Company’s further profitable growth; enhancing the operation of OSS; and increasing shareholder value, as OEG and OSS increases its commercial footprint within the infrastructure services industry.”