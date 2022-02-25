Orbital, Jingoli Pick Up EPC Contract for Alabama Solar Project for Lightsource bp

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), and its joint venture partner, Jingoli Power LLC (jointly: OSS JPOW LLC), have signed a formal engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract and begun construction on a 130 MW DC/100 MW AC solar farm in Alabama for Lightsource bp.

“OSS/JPOW is honored to have formally begun construction on the Black Bear Project and to start this very special relationship with the Lightsource bp team,” states Michael Janda, OSS’s president. “We believe this project will solidify our mutual goals moving forward and will allow this relationship to grow over time. The satisfaction of our customer remains one of OSS’s top priorities and we are honored to showcase our talent and professionalism on the Black Bear Project. We look forward to seeing this collaboration evolve with Black Bear being the first of many projects with Lightsource bp.”

The contract calls for OSS JPOW LLC to design, engineer and build a utility scale solar array to be delivered in late 2022. Under the contract terms, OSS will provide full utility scale EPC services, including substation construction. The project will consist of 350,000 solar panels installed across 800 acres of land.

“We are excited by the start of this project, showcasing Orbital’s ability to provide services that contribute to reducing our nation’s carbon footprint,” says Jim O’Neil, Orbital Energy Group’s vice chairman and CEO. “This project and others like it serve to expand OSS’s industry relationships based on a solid record of achievement, and the expertise to provide end-to-end solutions. By expanding relationships, as we have with Lightsource bp, we are positioning OEG/OSS to increase their presence in the renewable and alternative energy marketplace throughout 2022 and beyond. In addition, our partnership with industry leading Jingoli Power expands both our bonding capacity and the service portfolio we can provide to our customers.”

“This project is early proof that Jingoli Power’s joint venture with Orbital is well positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable, competitively priced solar generation,” adds Karl Miller, Jingoli Power’s CEO. “I’m especially thrilled that one of our initial joint projects is for Lightsource BP, given our shared track record of safety and excellence in execution.”