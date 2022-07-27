Origis Breaks Ground on Skyhawk Solar Project for Tennessee Valley Authority

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Origis Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital have started construction on the Skyhawk Solar project, a 100 MW solar facility in Obion County that will supply energy to Google’s hyperscale data centers in Clarksville, Tenn., and Jackson County, Ala.

Skyhawk Solar was developed through TVA’s Green Invest, a utility-scale solar solution that offers business and industry an effective, timely and cost-competitive solar solution to aggressively meet sustainability goals. The program matches customer-driven commitments for renewable energy with new utility-scale solar facilities to be constructed in the Tennessee Valley.

“TVA has the cleanest power system in the southeast and we are helping attract sustainability-focused companies that bring jobs and investments to this region,” says Doug Perry, senior vice president at TVA’s Commercial Energy Solutions. “We are proud to collaborate with Google, Origis and Excelsior to bring more solar generation on the grid for a greener region.”

Skyhawk Solar is projected to be operational by the end of 2022. Origis will operate and maintain the facility.

“Skyhawk Solar is generating a waterfall of economic benefits in the Obion County community,” states Johan Vanhee, Origis Energy’s chief commercial and procurement officer. “The net economic benefits include $16.9 million in estimated direct local economic benefits during construction and $30 million estimated over the life of the project. Skyhawk Solar helps power Google’s significant local data center investments with clean energy. The leadership and foresight of TVA and Google to decarbonize the grid is and will continue to pay dividends for the environment and local economy for years to come. We look forward to serving Google and TVA alongside the Skyhawk project owner Excelsior.”

“The Excelsior Energy Capital team is very pleased to partner with Origis Energy to provide TVA and Google with carbon-free solar to meet their collective clean energy objectives,” adds Chris Moakley, managing partner at Excelsior Energy Capital.

Google has announced a goal to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy globally by 2030. Solar projects like Skyhawk will help the company as it works toward meeting this goal.

“Skyhawk Solar is an important step towards achieving Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal in Tennessee and Alabama,” comments Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google. “We’re excited to continue working with our partners on projects like this, which will help expand clean energy and decarbonize electricity grids to benefit all.”

Origis Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital have selected Wanzek Construction Inc. to construct the project.