Orsted, Microsoft Sign PPA for 430 MW Texas Project

Microsoft Corp. is purchasing energy from Ørsted’s Old 300 Solar Center in Fort Bend County, Texas. The 430 MW AC solar energy center is expected to come online in Q2 2022.

“Microsoft has ambitious sustainability objectives for their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and we’re thrilled to support their targets,” says Vishal Kapadia, Ørsted Onshore’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “Given the strong alignment in focus on emission reductions between our two organizations, I’m excited about our continued collaboration.”

Old 300 Solar Center is located on approximately 2,800 acres of privately owned land located near Needville, Texas. The project represents an investment of more than $400 million in the local community that will benefit landowners, schools and other community services in the coming years via lease payments and property taxes.

“On our journey to 100 percent renewable energy, we recognize that innovation and collaboration are fundamental in how we fight against climate change,” states Adrian Anderson, senior director of renewable energy at Microsoft. We’re grateful for our collaboration with Ørsted to deliver renewable energy in ERCOT and look forward to continued progress towards a net-zero carbon future.”