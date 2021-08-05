Ørsted and Royal DSM Sign Power Purchase Agreement

Royal DSM will purchase renewable electricity from Ørsted to meet the North America requirements as part of its global GHG emission reduction.

Royal DSM, a global nutrition, health and sustainable living company, has signed a power purchase agreement with a solar project Ørsted is currently developing in Texas. The agreement furthers Royal DSM’s mission to reach a GHG reduction of 50% by 2030 compared to base year 2016.

“We’re excited to partner with DSM in their pursuit to meet all their North American electricity needs with renewable energy,” says Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Ørsted Onshore.