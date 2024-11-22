Orsted Commences Mockingbird Solar Center, Donates Land to The Nature Conservancy

Ørsted has commenced operations at its 488 MW Mockingbird Solar Center in Lamar County, Texas, the company’s largest solar project to date.

The company has also completed a 953-acre land donation to The Nature Conservancy for conservation. This donation establishes the Smiley Meadow Preserve, a new protected area that conserves tallgrass prairie habitat.

“We are delighted to commission Ørsted’s largest solar project and deliver domestic and reliable energy to the Texas grid,” says Melissa Peterson, head of Onshore Development and Origination at Ørsted.

“We are very proud of this transformative project. In addition to progressing our goal of building out more American energy, we were able to form a meaningful partnership with The Nature Conservancy, advance our biodiversity commitment and preserve an important piece of Texas’ land and heritage for future generations.”

Ørsted worked with American companies for the project, such as First Solar for panel procurement panels, as well as local businesses, including Drake Construction and Pfifer Farms, in purchasing materials for construction of the project.