Ørsted Expands Alabama Solar with Muscle Shoals Project Completion

Ørsted continues to expand its solar footprint across the U.S. and has completed the 227 MW AC Muscle Shoals solar PV project in Colbert County, Ala. The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). This new project will support the sustainability goals of Facebook’s data center in Huntsville, which just started operations.

“We’re very excited to add to our high-quality, diverse customer base through this long-term partnership with TVA and Facebook,” says Vishal Kapadia, chief commercial officer of Ørsted’s Onshore business. “The acquisition and completion of Muscle Shoals represents the continued successful execution of our expansion strategy in which we seek to complement our core market greenfield development activities with opportunistic acquisitions in new markets to diversify our portfolio.”

“This solar farm is a historic moment in TVA history,” mentions Doug Perry, senior vice president for TVA Commercial Energy Solutions. “It’s the first Green Invest project to come online, and it demonstrates the value of TVA’s focus on cleaner energy. Green Invest is helping us build the clean, low-cost energy system of the future that’s essential to achieving our environmental goals and competing for jobs in the new clean economy.”

Ørsted acquired Muscle Shoals in 2020 from Longroad Energy and has 1.4 GW of solar and storage capacity in operation and under construction.