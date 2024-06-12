Orsted’s Co-located Helena Energy Center Commences Operation

Ørsted marked the official commencement of its 518 MW Helena Energy Center, a co-located wind and solar facility in Bee County, Texas.

The center’s Helena Wind Farm is expected to generate 268 MW, while its Sparta Solar is set to generate 250 MW. The project spans 18,000 acres and includes 40 participating landowners

“We deeply appreciate the collaboration with Bee County leadership, community members and landowners, without whom this project would not be possible,” says Ørsted’s Trevor Sholly. “Ørsted is proud to be a long-term partner of the community for years to come.”

The center is the company’s first co-located project in the U.S.