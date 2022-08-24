OYA Rebrands Company to Focus on Renewable Energy

OYA Solar has rebranded to OYA Renewables, reflecting OYA Renewable’s broadening scope and scale as an energy transition solutions platform. With a track record as a solar developer, OYA has developed over 1,440 MWDC and has a pipeline of 6 GW of utility-scale, distributed, and community solar projects across North America. OYA anticipates placing an additional 1 GW in operation and reaching 15 GW in our pipeline by 2026.

“Our rebranding is both an affirmation of what we have accomplished to date and what we are firmly focused on achieving in the near future,” says Manish Nayar, founder and chairman of OYA Renewables. “As OYA Renewables continues to execute against its strategy of leading the renewable energy transition in North America, we expect to integrate other renewable energy solutions and expand our portfolio to include other clean technologies. Most corporations, municipalities and other organizations now urgently recognize the need to accelerate their path to net zero and are increasingly looking for a partner with the capabilities to support all their renewable energy objectives.

“At OYA, we are doing just that,” continues Manish. “Whether it is through electric vehicle charging solutions, developing solar energy storage, building large-scale solar, or providing access to clean energy for underserved communities, we are deepening our footprint in the renewable energy industry.”

OYA also has a pipeline of over 6 GW across 14 states.