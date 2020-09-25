Palladium, Inverdale Form Joint Venture to Develop Utility-Scale Solar

Palladium Energy LLC, a company focused on the origination, acquisition and development of energy infrastructure projects across the U.S., has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inverdale Energy Partners to form Palladium Energy Development LLC.

The company will develop an initial portfolio of 500 MW of utility-scale solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. leveraging the development and capital markets expertise of both Palladium and Inverdale.

“This partnership empowers our team to develop a significant pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects, and satisfy the rapidly growing demand for renewable energy from states, utilities and corporate power purchasers across the country,” says Nobel Chang, managing partner at Palladium.

Palladium is differentiated by its deep experience originating, developing and financing energy projects across multiple technologies and markets. Palladium’s executive team collectively has more than 35 years of experience in power generation, including renewable and conventional resources, and have developed and financed construction on projects totaling 4.1 GW and $2.3 billion, respectively.

Photo: Palladium Energy’s landing page