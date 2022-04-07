Palmetto Expands Into New York Residential Solar Market

Palmetto, a clean energy platform leveraging proprietary technology designed to drive the adoption of renewable energy like solar power, has entered the New York residential energy market, joining up with New York-based operator PlugPV.

The company will now be able to offer residential solar in New York by leveraging Palmetto’s existing clean energy platform as well as providing the option for electric vehicle charger installation. PlugPV’s leadership team will continue to operate autonomously in their operations while integrating Palmetto’s software capabilities.

“We welcome the expansion to New York, which helps us take one more step towards a well-designed, diversified portfolio of geographical market distribution; a huge thanks to our geographical expansion and policy team, specifically Ryan Barnett: he’s done an amazing job,” says Chris Kemper, Palmetto’s chairman, founder and CEO. “When we looked at market and product expansion, we found a tremendous synergy with one of the best-in-class operators, PlugPV, which we expect to maintain and support as a wholly-owned subsidiary and key partner in a handful of markets, including New York.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Palmetto to bring best-in-class renewables to consumers across the country,” comments Shane Nolan, PlugPV’s CFO and co-founder. “Shifting the energy paradigm in the United States will take companies like Palmetto and ours working together to accelerate the transition to clean energy.”