Panasonic Introduces New Solar Modules to Improve Efficiency Rates

Panasonic has debuted two new series of EverVolt solar modules to its portfolio of residential solar solutions. The new 410W/400W H Series panels are made with half-cut cells and heterojunction technology with gapless connections. The 370W/360W PK Black Series modules are Panasonic’s first panels made with PERC technology.

Comprised of 66 half-cut cells, the 410W/400W EverVolt H Series modules are the most powerful modules in the company’s portfolio. With efficiency ratings of 22.2% and 21.6%, respectively, homeowners can have high levels of power production while using less roof space. They can also benefit from a temperature coefficient of 0.26%/°C, which enables greater energy production throughout the day, even on the hottest days in the warmest climates. Panasonic guarantees power output of at least 92% in year 25 after installation.

Panasonic’s new 370W/360W PK Black Series modules, made with 60 half-cut cells and Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) technology, have module efficiency of 20.3% and 19.7%, respectively, and guarantee power output of at least 86% in year 25 after installation. The all-black compact panels are made with both flexibility and aesthetics in mind, to provide a greater range of solar options for eco-conscious homeowners.

Both new models are covered under Panasonic’s TripleGuard and AllGuard warranties. The TripleGuard warranty covers product, performance and labor for 25 years when installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer, and registered through the Panasonic website. The AllGuard warranty provides homeowners with a 25-year labor warranty from Panasonic for Enphase Micro inverters and Unirac or IronRidge racking, in addition to the product warranty, if purchased together from Panasonic.

“More homeowners than ever are interested in going solar, so offering a wide array of wattage, size and price options is essential to staying competitive in the market,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. “Panasonic has more than 20 years’ experience in the solar industry and more than a century of experience in innovation, but we are more energized now than ever about the future of residential solar solutions we bring to the industry.”

Panasonic also announced enhancements to its new EverVolt 2.0 residential battery that launched in November 2021. New features include a gateway system that simplifies installation by consolidating all necessary components at a single control and access point, and a new app for homeowners that provides visibility into the entire energy system.

The new EverVolt 2.0, Panasonic’s next-generation solar energy battery storage system, builds on the advanced energy storage technology of the first generation with enhancements, including continuous power output of 7.6 kW off-grid and 9.6 kW with grid, and two energy storage capacities (17.1 kWh or 25.65 kWh usable capacity) per system. The system can be AC- and DC-coupled, allowing it to work with both new and existing solar energy systems. It is comprised of two primary components: the floor-standing battery cabinet and a hybrid smart inverter with four maximum power point tracking MPPTs

Weatherproof design with an outdoor protection rating of IP55 (NEMA 3R).

The modular design allows up to three systems to be stacked together to obtain more power output and energy storage capacity. It has multiple operating modes, including back-up mode, residential mode, time-of-use mode and custom modes which can be set by the system owner. EverVolt 2.0 will begin shipping in April, while both module series will be available in the second quarter 2022.