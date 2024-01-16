Panasonic Names New Elite, Premium Solar Installation Firms

Panasonic has promoted two Elite and seven Premium level solar installers, expanding the number of homeowners who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic’s EVERVOLT home energy solutions portfolio.

The Elite installers are Celestial Solar Innovations LLC, Frederick, Md., and Northwest Renewables, Spokane, Wash.

The Premium installers include Connected Technology, Rocklin, Calif.; HE Solar, Buda, Texas; Integrating Systems Inc., Missoula, Mont.; GreenStar Solar Solutions, Bulverde, Texas; Photovoltaic Systems, Amherst, Wis.; RB Electric, Edmond, Okla.; and Solar Price Discovery Inc., Tarzana, Calif.

The newly promoted Premium installers will enjoy the benefits of access to qualified sales leads, marketing assets, training programs and a robust installer portal. Elite installers will gain all the benefits of the Premium installer level, as well as first access to new EVERVOLT products and rebates and preferred access to product availability.

Photo via Panasonic, courtesy of Western Solar, Bellingham, Wash.