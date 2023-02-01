Partners Form Joint Venture to Pursue Solar in New York State

Vermont-based Bullrock Renewables has formed a joint venture with Missouri-based NXTGenREA and New York-based Delaware River Solar to construct, own and operate 250 MW of solar projects throughout New York state by 2025.

Bullrock CEO Ross Sanner says the partnership is part of an aggressive growth strategy at the company, which builds, owns and operates solar energy projects throughout the United States. The company says it takes a vertically integrated approach to solar, which allows for faster, more efficient engineering, construction, funding and utilization of tax equity.

The three companies have successfully delivered more than $1.5 billion of solar assets since 2012, making the group one of the largest private entities in the space.

The 250 MW of projects include 120 MW that will be completed by the end of 2024 and 130 MW that will be operational by March 2025. The partners are also negotiating acquisitions and partnerships totaling an additional 300 MW of projects nationwide.