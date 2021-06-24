Partners Kick Off Massive Solar PV Development in Canada

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Greengate Power Corp. have initiated construction on Travers Solar, the largest solar photovoltaic project in Canada.

Travers Solar will have an installed capacity of approximately 465 MW AC / 691 MW DC, consisting of approximately 1.3 million monocrystalline bifacial solar panels from Jinko Solar Canada. Located in Vulcan County, Alberta, this project will create approximately 500 full-time jobs during construction

PCL Construction will be responsible for construction, and Amazon has signed a corporate power purchase agreement to offtake up to 400 MW from the project.

CIP, on behalf of the Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) fund, will be funding the construction and operation of Travers Solar. Greengate has retained an ongoing economic interest in the project and will continue to manage local stakeholder relations throughout its construction and operation.

“Greengate is excited to work with CIP to bring this world-class project to completion,” says Dan Balaban, CEO of Greengate. “Travers Solar will significantly improve Alberta’s environmental performance.”

Norton Rose Fulbright, FIH Partners and Navigatio Capital supported CIP on the transaction.

Travers Solar is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.