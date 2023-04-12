Partners Wrap Up 270 MW of Solar in Central Texas

BAES Infrastructure and Black & Veatch today have completed the construction of two utility-scale solar projects – Crown and Sol – in central Texas’ Falls County.

Commercial operations are expected to begin this month with a combined capacity of 270 MW DC.

Both projects have executed a power purchase agreement with LyondellBasell to offtake 80% of the output.

The construction of these projects involved the installation of more than 600,000 photovoltaic modules and over 650,000 man-hours worked, with Black & Veatch performing the engineering, procurement, and construction services.

“In addition to underscoring BAES Infrastructure’s forward thinking in the energy transition, this project demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our deep expertise in clean energy in ways that achieve our clients’ decarbonization goals,” says Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar.