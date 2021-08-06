Partnership Focuses on Floatovoltaics Projects in Massachusetts

BlueWave Solar is joining with Laketricity for future projects in Massachusetts with the intent to expand throughout the Northeast region. The Northeast-based solar and energy storage developer focuses on dual-use solar development, or agrivoltaics, a project design model that allows agricultural production and solar to coexist on the same space. Laketricity, a Ciel & Terre company in the floatovoltaics industry, centers on floating solar rigs and technology.

Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land. The future projects are especially important in areas like Massachusetts, where building on man-made ponds and reservoirs solves land use problems and ensures no disruption to the state’s terrestrial habitats while reducing energy costs and bringing clean energy to local businesses and residents.

“We are thrilled to work with the world’s leading floatovoltaics provider to bring floatovoltaics to New England,” says John DeVillars, co-founder and chairman of BlueWave Solar. “BlueWave is pioneering dual-use agrivoltaics and setting high ecological standards for sustainable site development and management. Partnering with Laketricity represents another step in our efforts to partner with those who share our core environmental protection values.”

“Partnering with BlueWave is a natural fit for Laketricity as we combine the respective strengths and experience of our teams to develop a sizeable portfolio of floating solar projects in New England,” states Alexis Gaveau, CEO of Ciel & Terre and president of Laketricity USA Inc. “Our joint venture accelerates the deployment of smart solutions to positively integrate renewable energies in the local environment. We look forward to implementing these projects in partnership with such a local expert that shares our human & environmental values as well as growing the scope of our joint venture in the years ahead.”