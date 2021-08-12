Partnership Invests in New Solar Park in Arizona

EDP Renewables SA’s EDP Renewables North America LLC and Salt River Project (SRP) have executed a 25-year power purchase agreement for 200 MW at the Randolph Solar Park in Pinal County, located in Arizona. The solar park is expected to be operational in 2023.

SRP’s investment in the Randolph Solar Park is part of the utility’s expanded commitment to add 2,025 MW of utility scale solar resources to its power system by 2025. The entire capacity of the Randolph Solar Park will be dedicated to supporting Facebook’s newly announced data center in Mesa, Arizona.

“We enjoy working with partners who share our sustainability vision, and we are happy to work with EDP Renewables to support Facebook’s new data center with renewable solar energy,” says Kelly Barr, SRP’s chief strategy, corporate services and sustainability executive. “All organizations involved in this effort are jointly reducing carbon emissions in Arizona and setting a precedent for a green energy future.”

“We are excited to partner with SRP and EDP Renewables to bring new solar energy resources to the Arizona grid,” states Urvi Parekh, Facebook’s head of renewable energy. “Access to renewable energy and a strong grid were an important part of our decision to build in Mesa. Facebook is committed to having a positive impact on local communities, and we’re excited to help bring this additional investment and jobs to the area.”