Pattern Energy’s Phoenix Solar Project Begins Operations in Texas

Pattern Energy Group LP has successfully completed construction and begun operations at its 83 MW AC Phoenix Solar Project, located in Fannin County, Texas.

“Phoenix Solar is the latest example of Pattern Energy’s expanding activities in solar power and continued investment in Texas,” says Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “This new solar facility is creating strong benefits with more than $15 million in revenue for Fannin County and the local schools, while producing clean power for 20,000 homes. New renewable energy sources like Phoenix Solar make sense for communities because they are the cheapest form of new power, and their investments return jobs, growth and positive economic impact in the rural areas where they are developed.”

Phoenix Solar utilizes the highest quality components including First Solar Series 6 modules and NEXTracker NX Horizon trackers. Mortenson Construction provided engineering and construction services for the project. Phoenix Solar has a 65 MW AC, 12-year power purchase agreement with Digital Realty.

“We are pleased to further expand our renewable energy portfolio in Texas,” states Digital Realty’s senior director of sustainability, Aaron Binkley. “We place a high priority on sourcing net-new renewables local to our data centers. Phoenix Solar, located less than an hour’s drive from our Richardson, Texas data center campus, does just that.”

Digital Realty’s renewable procurement to date includes 100% renewable energy for its European data center portfolio, 100% wind power for its U.S. colocation business unit, and 100% carbon-free and renewable power supplied to several Northern California and Illinois properties. In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Digital Realty as one of the top 100 buyers of renewable energy in the country.

The Phoenix Solar facility expands Pattern Energy’s existing operating platform in Texas to a total of 1,037 MW of clean power in operation at six facilities across the state. Pattern Energy recently repowered its Gulf Wind Facility in Kenedy County with new turbines featuring state-of-the-art technology.