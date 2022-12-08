PCL Construction Targets North American Market with New PCL Solar Unit

PCL Construction has launched PCL Solar as a new business targeting the North American and Australian solar markets.

The solar operations will include offices in the United States, Canada and Australia. It will be responsible for estimating, design, performance analytics, solar-specific technology, project execution and in-house commissioning. PCL will self-perform 75% of the work on solar projects to gain greater control over project schedules and cost.

“For the past 12 years, PCL has focused on growing our solar construction market and a formalized operation will support the significant growth we see in 2023 and beyond,” says Andrew Moles, general manager of solar for PCL Construction. “In 2021 alone, the team doubled in size and increased revenue by 60 percent.”

Moles will lead the solar operation as general manager. He began his career at PCL in 2007 and started working on solar projects in 2009. He has since led solar expansion efforts across North America and Australia. Moles has served as a board member on the Canadian Solar Industries Association, and as a board member and vice-chair of the Utility-Scale Solar Division of the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association.

“Across the world, governments are demonstrating ongoing support for renewable energy, including legislation such as the IRA. The formalization of our solar business will reinforce the growth in renewable energy while positioning us for the many opportunities to come,” adds Rodolfo Bitar, business development manager for PCL’s solar operations. Next year, Rodolfo anticipates PCL will work on six to eight U.S. solar projects at any given time and that number is expected to steadily increase year-over-year.

To date, PCL has worked on over 50 Solar, BESS and solar + BESS projects for renewable energy companies, including the 239 MW Rayos Del Sol at direct current photovoltaic power station located in Cameron County, Texas; the 241 MW Crooked Lake at a direct current solar farm on more than 1,700 acres in Blytheville, Ark.; and the 692 MW Travers Solar at a direct current solar farm located in Vulcan County, Alberta in Canada.