Pearce Services’ Division Acquires Mountain Renewables

Pearce Renewables, a division of Pearce Services, has acquired Mountain Renewables LLC, a national provider of technical field services for wind energy and utility-scale solar.

Mountain Renewables offers comprehensive solutions for the entire life cycle of renewable energy infrastructure, ranging from installation and commissioning to corrective and planned maintenance, major component exchange, repowering, site operational support, and decommissioning.

“The addition of Mountain Renewables adds to Pearce’s deep expertise and provides an outstanding complement to our end-to-end technical services, operations, and maintenance capabilities,” says Zack Dorfman, Pearce Renewables’ senior vice president of wind. “We are extremely impressed with their innovative approach to customer solutions and the high degree of cultural alignment with Pearce.”

Pearce Renewables has assembled operations and maintenance companies and leaders serving utility-scale wind, solar, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and battery energy storage system infrastructure. Mountain Renewables is Pearce Renewables’ third acquisition this year, following transactions with Mortenson Energy Services in June 2021 and A & A Wind Pros in March 2021 to expand its wind major component exchange, blade repair, cleaning and technical services.

Pearce entered renewable energy at the beginning of 2020 with acquisitions of World Wind & Solar and MaxGen Energy Services. Soon after, the services team from Suzlon North America joined to bring unique capabilities in engineering, spare parts, and technical wind services. Zack Dorfman, former leader of GE’s North American Wind Services team, joined to lead the Pearce Renewables Wind business. Kyle Williams, a former leader of Tesla’s energy services team, joined to lead the Pearce Renewables EV business. Today, with the addition of Mountain Renewables, Pearce Renewables has over 850 technicians throughout the country and is adding weekly to meet growing demand.

Image: Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash