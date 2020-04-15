Pearce Services Partners with Maintenance and Repair Providers

Pearce Services LLC, a provider of telecommunications infrastructure maintenance, repair and engineering, has acquired MaxGen Energy Services and World Wind & Solar (WWS), independent providers of repair and maintenance services for utility-scale renewable wind and solar assets.

The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The combined business will be known as Pearce Services and will have over 1,200 technicians and engineers with a nationwide footprint. MaxGen and WWS will also continue to operate their respective brands at this time.

“We are excited to partner with the MaxGen and WWS teams and to continue building the Pearce platform together,” says Ben Krick, president of Pearce.

“This acquisition brings strategic value to the combined platform, including scale for technology and analytics investments, service density to continue driving response times, and complementary cultures focused on safety and quality,” he adds.

Lincoln International LLC acted as financial advisor to Pearce. Guggenheim Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to MaxGen and WWS.