Pedal Steel Solar Acquires Storage Projects from Valor Infrastructure Partners

Pedal Steel Solar has acquired two standalone energy storage projects from Valor Infrastructure Partners located in the MISO, with each anticipated to store and dispatch up to 800 MWh apiece.

Located in Ostego County, Mich .and Caldwell County, Ky., both projects are in development.

“We are excited to collaborate with VIP and add these projects to Pedal Steel’s pipeline to serve the Heartland’s growing clean energy needs,” says John Bridge, founder and CEO of Pedal Steel. “This transaction is as much about the partnership as it is about the assets. VIP’s smart team and development strategy strongly complement Pedal Steel’s goals.”

Pedal Steel Solar, a subsidiary of Runway Group, is headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.