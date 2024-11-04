Pennsylvania Solar Development to Increase 11 GW Expansion, Reveals White Paper

The latest white paper on solar development in Pennsylvania, released by LandGate, reveals that potential developments are poised to increase the state’s solar power capacity by 11 GW.

Currently, Pennsylvania is home to 46 active utility-scale solar farms, delivering a combined capacity of 562 MW. However, the white paper details the state’s potential for growth, with nine projects under construction and an additional 20 farms planned.

In total, the white paper says there are 480 queued projects, accompanied by 22 site control farms. If all projects transition to operational status, Pennsylvania would witness a 11 GW surge in solar energy capacity.

The analysis also notes that the average solar farm in the state spans 218 acres and can produce 12.2 MW of electricity under optimal conditions.

The white paper additionally provides details on the state’s current and projected solar initiatives.