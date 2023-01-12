Peter Rood Leads Energy Storage Development Efforts for Spearmint Energy

Spearmint Energy has named Peter K. Rood, former chief development officer at GlidePath Power Solutions LLC, as chief development officer. In this role, Rood will oversee the development, construction and operations of Spearmint’s battery energy storage projects.

Rood brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to Spearmint, most recently leading the creation of an energy storage pipeline of over 3.3 GW / 11 GWh across 20+ major U.S. power markets including building the team and infrastructure to support it. Having deployed over $4 billion of capital across 2.9 GW of developed capacity throughout his career, Rood will leverage his track record to advance Spearmint’s battery energy storage development pipeline.

“Peter is a seasoned battery energy storage project developer, whose proven construction management, project financing, transaction and off-take experience will play a critical role in the successful growth of Spearmint’s BESS portfolio,” says Andrew Waranch, founder, president and CEO of Spearmint. “We look forward to benefiting from Peter’s expertise managing greenfield development through construction and deep network of counterparty relationships as we build upon our robust pipeline of opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Spearmint team.”

“I am excited to join Spearmint at a defining time for the North American battery energy storage industry, as both the opportunity and demand for BESS developments continue to flourish,” adds Rood. “As a battery energy storage developer, owner, operator and trader, Spearmint is well-positioned to quickly become a market leader in helping to reduce grid volatility and increase system resiliency. Revolution is just the first battery energy storage project in what I am confident will soon become a significant portfolio of assets that help to reduce carbon emissions in a responsible and efficient way.”

At GlidePath, Rood was responsible for establishing and executing all development activities related to the company’s battery, solar, wind and gas generation portfolio in the U.S. Previously, he served as a vice president for Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Americas Inc. Rood served in development-related roles at NRStor Inc., General Compression Inc., and Acciona Energy North America.