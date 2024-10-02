PGE Acquires Washington Co-Located Solar Project from Qcells

Qcells has sold the 142 MW Appaloosa Solar Project to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).

The project, in Garfield County, Wash., is set to be co-located with PSE’s existing Lower Snake River Wind facility. The company says the project will be the first in the state to leverage existing interconnection infrastructure from a wind facility to deliver additional renewable energy.

In addition to developing the project, Qcells will supply solar panels manufactured in the U.S., and is also providing EPC services.

“This groundbreaking solar project, in collaboration with an existing wind farm, represents a significant step toward a more sustainable and resilient grid,” says IP Kim, president of Qcells USA.

“Co-located wind and solar projects like this maximize the efficiency of interconnection resources, ultimately delivering clean energy to thousands of homes.”