PG&E Launches Financial Assistance Pilot for Home Storage Systems

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has launched a new financial assistance pilot for residential customers installing home battery storage systems through the statewide Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

Approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in July, the new pilot for the existing SGIP program allows eligible customers to install the technology at no cost to them.

Through SGIP, PG&E provides financial incentives for customers installing new, qualifying equipment for generating and storing energy for their homes. Typically, a customer who applies for SGIP receives the rebate once the project is complete, which requires the customer to pay the upfront costs for the project. This new financial assistance pilot for SGIP ensures eligible customers do not pay any costs for buying and installing a home battery storage system.

A home battery is connected to PG&E’s electric grid and charged from the grid or the customer’s rooftop solar system if they have one. A home battery can extend a customer’s home power for several hours or, if paired with solar, up to several days depending on the battery system size and the customer’s critical energy needs.

“Incentives for energy technologies offered through this statewide program allow our customers to have more choice and control over their energy. We strongly support California’s direction providing additional financial assistance helping our vulnerable customers install storage at home so they have backup power when they may need it most,” says Laurie Giammona, senior vice president and CCO at PG&E.

PG&E is partnering with community-based organizations to help reach eligible customers, aiming to make it easy for customers to research and find a contractor. The community-based organizations can connect customers with contractors who have been previously approved through the SGIP program. The customer’s contractor or community partner will help walk them through the application as well as confirm the customer’s eligibility and approval to have 100% of the costs covered before the installation begins.

PG&E is now accepting SGIP applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Photo: PG&E’s landing page