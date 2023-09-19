Photocat, Laborat Partner on Self-Cleaning Solar Panel Glass

Denmark-based Photocat, a sustainable solutions company specializing in photocatalysis, has expanded its partnership with Laborat, a firm with expertise in the processing and application of state-of-the-art materials, to advance ShineOn, a tailor-made solution designed to imbue solar panel glass with self-cleaning properties and enhance efficiency of photovoltaic panels. These properties are resulting in substantial cost savings related to decreased need of cleaning and hence a significant reduction in carbon emissions associated with cleaning processes. Also, in regions prone to heavy soiling, the efficiency enhancement will lead to higher electricity output.

The ongoing commitment to increase the electricity output of photovoltaic systems is of paramount importance to meet growing energy demands while minimizing environmental impacts. The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has estimated that annual fouling losses in photovoltaics can range from 0-7% in the U.S. and up to 50% in some parts of the world.

An important quality of ShineOn is its potential to maximize electricity output, particularly in regions plagued by heavy soiling, such as dust, pollen or pollution. By preventing the accumulation of contaminants on solar panels, ShineOn ensures that the panels maintain their peak efficiency, resulting in increased energy production. This innovation is set to benefit photovoltaic companies, making solar energy a more attractive and dependable choice.

Photocat and Laborat are fully committed to engaging with photovoltaic companies and supporting programs aimed at further maximizing the electricity output of solar panels. Collaborative efforts will include research, development and implementation of ShineOn solutions, as well as education and outreach to raise awareness of the benefits it offers to the solar industry.

