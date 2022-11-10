Pineapple Energy Acquires SUNation Installer

Pineapple Energy Inc., a provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, has acquired SUNation Energy, a New York-based installer of solar and battery energy storage systems for residential and small commercial customers. Over the course of almost 8,000 projects since inception, SUNation has installed over 275,000 solar panels representing 92 MW of clean, carbon-free solar power.

Founder Scott Maskin will continue to manage SUNation in New York. He will engage current and future acquisitions in core value alignment and be appointed to Pineapple’s board of directors. SUNation’s Chief Growth Officer Jim Brennan will move into a strategic role at Pineapple Energy, leading the corporate development function, where he will help execute the strategic vision for both organic and M&A-driven growth.

“We’re thrilled to announce the SUNation acquisition, which is a fantastic complement to our Hawaii Energy Connection and E-Gear acquisitions which closed alongside our merger into a publicly traded company earlier this year,” says Kyle Udseth, CEO of Pineapple Energy. “This acquisition is an indication of the growth potential inherent in our strategy of consolidating and building a nationwide solar, battery storage and home energy management business.”

“We believe the acquisition will give us more scale, increase our revenue substantially, and move us toward achieving the important goal of reaching cash flow positive in 2023,” continues Udseth. “Further, it expands our footprint into the northeastern United States, a region with strong demand for solar energy. We’re excited to welcome the SUNation team to the Pineapple family and look forward to growing our business as an integrated team.”

“SUNation Energy is elated to join the Pineapple Energy family,” states Maskin, SUNation’s founder, CEO and chief fun officer. “Almost 20 years ago we set out to change the way our friends and neighbors powered their homes and businesses. Through the years we’ve seen many companies come and go, mostly because they forgot who was most important, the customer. We are so fortunate to find a team that shares the same core values and goals as SUNation.”

“Dominant, high quality, referral based regional companies are the heart and soul of this industry and Pineapple was quick to recognize the amazing work the SUNation team has accomplished,” adds Maskin. “Together with the Pineapple team, we can scale this model nationally while delivering the highest quality customer experience possible The Pineapple team is humble, knowledgeable and aggressive. We are an unstoppable team.”

“SUNation moves us closer to the critical mass we need to accelerate our growth,” Pineapple CFO Eric Ingvaldson expands on the financial and strategic rationale. “They generated revenue of $48 million in the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, which represents approximately twice the revenue generated by our Hawaii operations. In addition, we are continuing to focus on other acquisition opportunities. We are excited about the potential to enter 2023 with strong business momentum, a growing national footprint, an outstanding team with extensive solar industry knowledge, and positioned to become cash-generating during the year.”