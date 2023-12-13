Pivot Energy, Design House Tapestry to Develop Six Community Solar Projects

Pivot Energy has announced it is developing six Illinois community solar projects totaling 33 MW with Tapestry, a house of designer accessories and lifestyle brands that include Coach and Kate Spade.

Tapestry has committed to purchasing 15 years of Impact Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) produced by the projects, which will produce more than 50,000 MWh per year. Additionally, the two companies will invest $2,000 per MW built in local community organizations.

Traditional REC purchases typically come from existing wind farms, while Impact REC agreements are structured to put clean energy resources in areas primed to build new solar while simultaneously investing in local communities.

The new community solar projects are expected to generate an average of 51,760 MWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to powering over more than 6,000 average households annually, says Pivot.

“At Tapestry, we know that sustainability is a business imperative. As part of our 2025 corporate responsibility goals, we committed to procuring 100% renewable electricity in our own stores, offices and fulfillment centers globally by 2025,” says Tapestry’s Logan Duran. “We also recognize the power of partnerships to drive meaningful change in key environmental and social areas which is why we are thrilled to join with Pivot Energy in implementing these projects in Illinois.”