Pivot Energy, GreenSpark Solar Complete 22 MW New York Portfolio

Pivot Energy and EPC provider GreenSpark Solar have completed a four project, 22 MW Upstate New York solar portfolio with agrivoltaics.

The projects, owned and developed by Pivot, are enrolled in the Remote Crediting program, geared towards commercial subscribers, local farms, nursing homes and school districts.

The company says the portfolio is made up of tracker systems axes that adjust to face the PV panels towards the sun. The sites will also be grazed by sheep, mostly through United Agrivoltaics.

“Pivot Energy is pleased to work with GreenSpark Solar on this Upstate New York Solar Portfolio, an important step toward New York’s clean energy goals,” says Brit Gibson, Pivot Energy’s COO. “We are thrilled to be able to utilize agrivoltaics, allowing the use of land for both regenerative agriculture and solar energy generation, providing several benefits all at once.”

Funding for the projects included NYSERDA’s NY-Sun Program.