Pivot Energy, Microsoft to Develop Solar Projects

Pivot Energy has signed a five-year framework agreement with Microsoft to develop 500 MW of solar energy projects across the U.S. between 2025 and 2029.

The agreement is expected to enable Pivot’s development of 150 domestic solar projects in 100 communities across 20 states, including Colorado, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Microsoft will purchase the project RECs for a 20-year term. The first projects are expected to come online before the end of this year.

“An economy fueled by clean, distributed energy can do more than provide power at low cost; it drives growth and success in communities across the nation,” says Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy.

“This collaboration between Pivot Energy and Microsoft exemplifies the power and impact that distributed generation can have. Pivot Energy is proud of our industry-leading role in developing solar projects that benefit local communities. We are honored to collaborate with Microsoft to provide purpose-driven solar energy.”