Plenitude to Acquire Three U.S. PV Parks From EDPR 

Plenitude has signed an agreement with EDP Renováveis to purchase an 80% equity stake in a portfolio of operational PV plants located in the U.S.

The Cattlemen in Texas, Timber Road in Ohio and Blue Harvest in Ohio parks have a total installed capacity of 340 MWac. The company’s share covers an area of more than 1,500 hectares and is expected to generate more than 800 GWh annually.

“This transaction represents Plenitude’s entry into the PJM1 energy market in Ohio with already operational, medium to large size projects and consolidates the company’s presence in Texas,” says Plentitude CEO Stefano Goberti. ”The agreement allows Plenitude to reach over 1.2 GW of installed capacity in the U.S., contributing to the goal of reaching 7 GW worldwide by 2026.”

Plenitude currently has an approximate installed 3 GW capacity from renewable sources.